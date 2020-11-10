BOURBONNAIS — Neil Wallace Higgins, 68, of Bourbonnais, passed away Oct. 26, 2020, in Kankakee.
Neil was born Dec. 24, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Frank and Edith (Kohler) Higgins. He married his high school sweetheart, Georganne Faye Reid, on Aug. 16, 1975, in Bradley Woods Metro Park near Cleveland, Ohio.
He graduated from John Marshall High School in Cleveland, Ohio.
Neil served our country in the U.S. Army.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and Master of Science degrees from Ohio State University.
During his career with Bunge, in Bradley and St. Louis, Mo., he earned more than 10 U.S. patents from his research on edible oils. He enjoyed visiting national parks, attending concerts and plays, volunteering at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, and participating in Key City Toastmasters. He once wrote, “My greatest joy in life has been being a dad.”
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Georganne, of Bourbonnais; daughter, Robin, of Bourbonnais; brother, John (Marla) and nieces, Jane (Jeff) Marx and Kate Higgins (Mike Toman), all of Upper Arlington, Ohio; along with many other relatives.
An online memorial service for family and friends will be at a later date; please contact the family for details.
Memorials may be made to Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry.
