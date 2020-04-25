Neil Ahern

HERSCHER — Neil Theodore Ahern, 75, of Herscher and formerly of Campus, passed away Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He attended Cabery Grade School and was a 1963 graduate of Kempton High School.
Neil was employed as a pressman at RR Donnelley Printing in Dwight for 35 years.
He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He received commendation medals for heroism.
Surviving are two brothers, Francis (Rose) Ahern, of Herscher, and Tom (Naomi) Ahern, of Chicago; two sisters, Theda Pazdur, of Newport Beach, Calif., and Kathy (Joe) Meisenbach, of Kankakee; and nephews, Joe (Tammy) Ahern, Ryan (Angie) and Theo Ahern, Paul Ahern, Mark (JoAnne) Pazdur, Jonathan Meisenbach; and nieces, Lynn (Terry) McGinnis, Haydin and Kate Pazdur; and stepnieces, Taylor and Nikki Doust.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Theodore and Leona Pedersen Ahern; and a brother in law, Edward Pazdur.
He enjoyed driving his red pick up truck through the countryside. Neil was a passionate sports fan and followed college basketball closely. He was a big Illini fan. Neil also liked game shows.
One of his simple joys was mowing his lawn. Neil was always very generous with his time supporting his extended family.
Neil was a person who did not need many worldly things. His personal philosophy was “it is what it is.”
There will be a private family funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorial Mass and military honors will be rendered at a later date. His internment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Campus.
His family will miss him dearly.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital Cancer Center.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!