nedine bowman

MANTENO — Nedine Mary Lemenager Bowman, 90, of Manteno and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Miller Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 26, 1929, in Kingsville, Texas, a daughter of Neddie and Elsie (Costigan) Lemenager. On July 15, 1950, she married Russell Bowman, in Dwight. She then made her home in Manteno for 67 years. Nedine worked at Manteno State Hospital for 25 years; in the business office, personnel and elsewhere.
Surviving are her children, Stephen Bowman, of Los Angeles, Marla (Rasmi) Abdallah, of Bourbonnais, Mary (Scott) Hyland, of Gloucester Point, Va., and Melanie (Rob) Holmes, of Palos Park; a sister, Ida (Mike) Adams, of Charlotte, N.C.; a brother, Glenn Lemenager, of Bourbonnais; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, who passed away in 1987; a son, Paul Daniel Bowman; her siblings, Eiliene Lemenager Tallman, Olivene Lemenager and Elzie Paul Lemenager; and two sisters-in-law, Vera Bowman Renchen and Mildred Bowman Minnich LaBeau.
Nedine was a lifelong Catholic, she graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1947 and had been a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Manteno since 1950. She also was the secretary of the Manteno Historical Society and she helped run senior citizens lunches at Manteno’s Leo Hassett Community Center for many years. She traveled abroad with the Kankakee Federal Savers Club and she took part in Civil War roundtables. She was a life member of Manteno Sportsman’s Club.
Her hobbies revolved around her children and grandchildren, including traveling with them (and others) across the U.S. and to Europe.
Services are private. A public memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Her children would like to offer “Thanks to the many people who loved our mom, and to her many caregivers. We wish we could hug each one of you right now, but social distancing calls for a private farewell. A celebration of our mom’s life will be held a few months from now; to be held when it’s deemed safe.”
Memorials may be made to the family, to be divided among charities meant to support those battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
Please sign her online guestbook at brownfuneralhomemanteno.com.
