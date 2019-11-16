Nathan A. Stoops, 59, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at his home.
He was born Aug. 22, 1960, in Kankakee, the son of Wesley and Zena (Osborne) Stoops.
Nathan loved singing and recording music, going fishing, playing pool, for which he won numerous tournaments and was once player of the year. He also enjoyed writing poetry.
Nathan was baptized on Easter Sunday in 2014 at the College Church of the Nazarene, where he was a member.
Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Rosie (Fred) Fruston, of Pekin; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Paul (Jody) Stoops, of Bradley, and Jonathan (Colleen) Stoops, of Aledo; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, until the 4 p.m. funeral service, both at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. There will be a private inurnment at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
