ST. ANNE — Nancy I. Wren, 64, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020) at Aperion Care Nursing Home in Bradley.
She was born Aug. 25, 1955, in Kankakee, the daughter of Paul and Bernadette Messier Shea. Nancy married Keith E. Wren on March 1, 1977, in Kankakee. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jeff (Heather) Wren, of Waynesboro, Ind., and Jacob Wren, of Momence; seven grandchildren; one brother, Leo Shea, of Kankakee; and four sisters, Lisa McIntyre, of Kankakee, Paulette Hill, of Bradley, Cathy Glass, of Kansas, and Gwen Davis, of Wilmington.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two sisters, Mary Gross and Maryland Demers.
Nancy was previously employed as a restaurant manager at Denny’s.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Momence.
Nancy enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing cards and playing board games.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Interment will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
