Nancy S. Reck, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Aug. 15, 2019).
She was born Oct. 8, 1940, in Garrett Township, the daughter of Donald and Anna (Dick) Jones.
Nancy was an employee of General Foods for 27 years. Nancy also worked as a nurse’s aide at St. Mary’s Hospital. She loved her family and having special events at her home. Always, a fun time was had by all.
Surviving are her husband, Leonard Reck, of Kankakee; a daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Ralph Gash, of Kankakee; two sons, Scott Reck, of Kankakee, and Joseph Tomas, of Kankakee; two stepsons, Lanon Reck, of New Mexico, and Leonard Reck Jr., of Colorado; grandchildren, Britt (Larry) Rigsby, of Florida, Nick Parks, Tyler Parks, Donald Forbes and Alicia Forbes; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Olivia, Kaden, Alexa, Cameron, Savannah, R.J., Chase, Chloe, Courtney, Jason and Jamie. Also surviving are three brothers, Donald (Diane) Jones, Steve Jones, of California, and Charles (Lori) Jones, of Wisconsin; two sisters, Marilyn (George) Drolet, of Bradley, and Sally (Steve) Birr, of Bourbonnais; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Donald Tomas and Steven Reck; a sister, Patti Bender; two brothers, Philip Jones and James W. Jones, and a niece, Sherri Drolet.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley, the American Foundation for the Blind or the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.
Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services.
