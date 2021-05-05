BOURBONNAIS — Nancy Mesenbring, 55, of Bourbonnais, passed away at home, surrounded by family members, on Sunday (May 2, 2021).
She was born June 28, 1965, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Kenneth and Katherine Florea Shugart.
Nancy’s formative years were spent in Beardstown. She graduated from Beardstown High School. Nancy married Michael Mesenbring in 1987, in Bourbonnais.
She ran a licensed daycare from her home; and later, worked as a pharmacy technician for several years at Kroger Pharmacy.
Her favorite pastime was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her mother, Katherine Shugart; husband, Mike; two children, Alyssa Garcia (and husband Julio), from Kankakee, and Brianna Mesenbring, from Bourbonnais; daughter-in-law, Melissa Mesenbring; two grandchildren, Cadence and Jack Mesenbring; a brother, Mark Shugart (and wife Connie); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her son, Derek Mesenbring; and father, Kenneth Shugart.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee. Cremation rites have been accorded – no services per request. Private burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Memorials may be sent to one of the family members.
