...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
GRANT PARK — Nancy J. Lewke, 72, of Grant Park, passed away Thursday (April 21, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.
She was born Aug. 25, 1949, in Kankakee, the daughter of Donald and Lorraine (Fick) Langhorst. Nancy married William S. Lewke on Sept. 9, 1968, in Grant Park. He survives.
Also surviving are her three children, Michelle (Chris) Claussen, of Grant Park, Denise (Scott) Bettenhausen, of Peotone, and John (Rachel) Lewke, of Momence; eight grandchildren, Jessica (Patrick) Carlisle, Connor (Nicole) Claussen, Tyler, Dylan and Ayden Bettenhausen, Hannah (Marcus Harris) Trudeau, Nolan and Dakota Lewke; two great-granddaughters, Adeline Harris and Odessa Claussen; and two sisters, Judy Schneider and Norma Riley.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and a sister, Peggy Heusing.
Nancy graduated from Grant Park High School.
She worked at the Grant Park Elementary School cafeteria for many years.
Nancy was a member of St. Peter’s Church in Grant Park.
She enjoyed reading, taking family lake vacations and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved husband.
Cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will be at a later date.