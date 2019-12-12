Nancy Betourne Ketchum, 74, of Yorktown, Va., passed away Nov. 15, 2019.
Surviving are her sons, Leo and Edward Ketchum, also of Yorktown; and her brother, Gary Betourne, of Springfield, Va.
Preceding her in death were her loving husband of 43 years, Lee Ketchum, Col., U.S. Air Force (retired).
Nancy was born in 1945, in Kankakee, the daughter of Earl and Antoinette Betourne (nee Bergeron).
She was a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and DePauw University. Later she taught English at Momence High School.
Nancy married Lee in 1975. A devoted wife and mother, Nancy traveled the country during Lee’s service in the Air Force before settling in York County, Va., upon his retirement.
She had a very kind heart and always looked for ways to help others. She enjoyed feeding the neighborhood dogs, cats, birds and other backyard wildlife. Nancy also had a passion for gardening, antiques, arts and crafts, and British television-especially mysteries and comedies.
She will be interred in Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, Va., at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your preferred local animal charity, veterinary hospital(s), cancer charity, or food bank(s) in her honor.
Funeral arrangements are by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!