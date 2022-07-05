Nancy Hoelzman

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Nancy (Heldt) Hoelzeman, 72, of Little River S.C., passed away June 28, 2022, in Myrtle Beach S.C.

She was raised in Beecher.

Nancy was born Feb. 14, 1950, in Chicago Heights.

She was baptized March 26, 1950, at St. John United Church of Christ in Beecher, and confirmed March 22, 1964, also at St. John UCC in Beecher.

Nancy graduated from Beecher High School in May of 1968.

After leaving Beecher, she lived in Lansing, and St. John, Ind.

She was a legal secretary and also worked in real estate before moving to South Carolina.

Nancy married Jim Hoelzeman on Oct. 1, 2002, in South Carolina; where she worked in a golf store. She was an avid golfer.

Surviving are her husband, Jim: stepson, Jason (Catherin) Hoelzeman; stepgrandchildren, Mayard and Osborn; her mother-in-law, Patsy Hoelzeman; one brother, Roger (Nancy) Heldt, of Beecher; niece, Tracy Heldt, also of Beecher; two nephews, Ryan (Shannon) Heldt, of Beecher, and Brad (Sarah) Heldt, of Crystal Lake; along with two great-nieces and two great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Ruby and Leslie Heldt.

A wake will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, until the 1 p.m. funeral, both at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher. Burial will be in St. John UCC Cemetery in Beecher.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ in Beecher.

