Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Nancy (Heldt) Hoelzeman, 72, of Little River S.C., passed away June 28, 2022, in Myrtle Beach S.C.
She was raised in Beecher.
Nancy was born Feb. 14, 1950, in Chicago Heights.
She was baptized March 26, 1950, at St. John United Church of Christ in Beecher, and confirmed March 22, 1964, also at St. John UCC in Beecher.
Nancy graduated from Beecher High School in May of 1968.
After leaving Beecher, she lived in Lansing, and St. John, Ind.
She was a legal secretary and also worked in real estate before moving to South Carolina.
Nancy married Jim Hoelzeman on Oct. 1, 2002, in South Carolina; where she worked in a golf store. She was an avid golfer.
Surviving are her husband, Jim: stepson, Jason (Catherin) Hoelzeman; stepgrandchildren, Mayard and Osborn; her mother-in-law, Patsy Hoelzeman; one brother, Roger (Nancy) Heldt, of Beecher; niece, Tracy Heldt, also of Beecher; two nephews, Ryan (Shannon) Heldt, of Beecher, and Brad (Sarah) Heldt, of Crystal Lake; along with two great-nieces and two great-nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ruby and Leslie Heldt.
A wake will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, until the 1 p.m. funeral, both at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher. Burial will be in St. John UCC Cemetery in Beecher.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ in Beecher.