SOUTH BEND, IND. — Nancy L. Ducharme, 83, of South Bend, Ind., and formerly of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (March 8, 2020) at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Ind.
She was born Feb. 10, 1937, in Waterbury, Conn., the daughter of Alfred Beal and Madeline Marcelle (Milliken) Ashmore. Nancy married Emmett Ducharme. He preceded her in death Aug. 29, 2007.
Nancy was a reflexologist at Design by DeYoung for nine years and worked with case workers at D.C.F.S. for four years.
She was a member of Open Bible Center, Toastmasters and enjoyed water skiing, swimming and jet skiing.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Valerie (Bill) DeWeese-Lambert, of Dyer, Ind., Marie (Mark) Purucker, of Niles, Mich.; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Danny (Elizabeth) Ducharme, of Crawford, Colo., David Ducharme, of Kankakee; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving are a sister, Barbara Balkney, of Belvidere.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Patsy Lou Wheeler; and a brother, Al Ashmore.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, March 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The Rev. Andrew Hansen will officiate the service. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Open Bible Center School.
