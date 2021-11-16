REDDING, Calif. — Nancy Ann Adams, of Redding, Calif., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Nov. 10, 2021).
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Private interment will be in the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, Igo, Calif.
Nancy was born July 18, 1934, in Chicago, the daughter of Earl H. Morin Sr. and Loretta M. Morin. She was a graduate of Hirsch High School. Nancy married Carl J. Adams on May 22, 1954, at St. Francis De Paul Catholic Church, Chicago. He preceded her in death May 16, 2008.
Surviving are her seven children, Mark and Karen Adams, of Kankakee, Loretta and Michael Dalglish, of Redding, Calif., Dale and Ruth Adams, of Riverside, Calif., Julie and David Sheppard, of Leander, Texas, Carin and Marty Worby, of Bourbonnais, Gale Phillips and Joe Slovikoski, of Bourbonnais, and Dawn and Bruce Fraley, of Las Vegas, Nev.; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren, with one more little one on the way. Also surviving are one sister-in-law, Celia Adams, of Palm Springs, Calif.; and one brother-in-law, Don Kick, of Stuart, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jack Morin and Earl H. Morin Jr.; and two sisters, Betty Pieroth and Marilyn Leamy.