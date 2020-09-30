BUCKINGHAM — Myrtle LeGout Vickers, 91, of Buckingham and formerly of Springfield and St. Francisville, passed away Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at her daughter’s home.
She was born in St. Francisville, on March 15, 1929, the daughter of Lewis G. and Ethel L. (Diesher) LeGout.
As a young girl, Myrtle attended the Free Methodist Church in St. Francisville. She then attended Trinity Nazarene Church of Springfield.
Myrtle was a homemaker to her family and enjoyed gardening and cooking. She also loved cats.
Surviving are two daughters, Janet Goin and husband Tom, of Springfield, and Debbie Craig and husband Dave, of Buckingham; one sister, Helen Harrington, of Springfield; one brother, Ralph LeGout, of St. Francisville: four stepchildren, Dave Vickers and wife Val, of Morrisonville, Celeste Bailey and husband Stephen, of Springfield, Keith Vickers and wife Kathy, of Woodstock, Ga., and John Vickers and wife Lisa, of Virden; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Lewis G. and Ethel L. LeGout; husband, William “Bill” Vickers; two brothers, Paul LeGout and infant, Johnny LeGout; one sister, Pauline Payne; and one niece, Peggy Lawrence .
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at the Free Methodist Church of St. Francisville. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the group or organization of the donor’s choice.
