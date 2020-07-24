BOURBONNAIS -- Myron I. Stawick, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away July 9, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Nov. 16, 1944, in Chicago, the son of Neptune and Isabelle (Bemke) Stawick. Myron married Kathleen A. Bardsley on Jan. 20, 1968, at St. Jude the Apostle Church in South Holland.
Myron was a retired pharmacist from CVS. He has also owned and operated his own pharmacy, Econo Drugs, for 18 years.
He was a graduate of St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
Myron was an active fan and supporter of youth sports and activities. He enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with his family.
He was most happy when surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
Myron was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Stawick, of Bourbonnais; three daughters, Marci Sadler and Ken Lundquist, of Hastings, Minn., Mindy and Doug Randazzo of Bourbonnais, and Melissa "Missy" and Donnie Daugherty, of Bourbonnais; seven grandchildren, Cayli Sadler, Sammi Sadler, Zach Randazzo, Gianna Randazzo, Brooklyn Daugherty, Cooper Daugherty and Dawson Daugherty; one sister, Alicia Dunning, of Orland Park; and one brother and three sisters-in-law, Gerald and Peggy Stawick, of Indianapolis, Ind., Trudi Stawick, of Alto, Mich., and Patricia Basile, of Shorewood.
Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, Arnie Stawick, Gilbert Stawick and Richard Stawick; and two sisters, Therese Markus and Ruth Ann Stawick.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will celebrate the Mass.
Memorials may be made to the Riverside Cancer Center or the Riverside Cancer Institute.
Per the CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!