CLIFTON — Myron Charles Cailteux, 86, of Clifton, passed away Monday (May 24, 2021) due to a farming accident.
He was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Clifton, the son of Erwin F. and Irene C. (Wauthier) Cailteux.
Myron married Linda Hynd at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable on Jan. 12, 1963. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter-in-law, Lynn Cailteux, of Tallahassee, Fla.; four children, Gerald (Julie) Cailteux, of Clifton, Julie (Craig) Tholen, of Bristol, Kenneth (Tammy) Cailteux, of Clifton, and Andrew (Jennifer) Cailteux, of Lewis Center, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, Brandon and Brian Cailteux, Ryan (Tara) Cailteux, Rebecca (Shane) McNally, Rachel Cailteux, Abigail, Benjamin and Samuel Tholen, Bethany (Stanley) Bouguszewski, Ethan (Autumn) Cailteux, Kelly (Bradley) Gifford, Logan Cailteux and Tyler and Brady Cailteux; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; four foster great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol (Jerry) Deany, of Richton Park; and one brother-in-law, Wayne Jordan, of College Station, Texas.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Harold Cailteux; two sisters, Noreen Saathoff and Dorothy Jordan; one son, Richard Cailteux; one brother-in-law, Alvin Saathoff; and one sister-in-law, Sue Cailteux.
Mr. Cailteux was a member of St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka.
He was a lifelong farmer in L’Erable.
Myron was a U.S. Army veteran.
He loved playing cards, going to casinos, making hook rugs, watching the Lawrence Welk Show and raising popcorn for his family.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable, with graveside military rites by Chebanse American Legion Post 408.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
