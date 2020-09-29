Myrna Clayton

BOURBONNAIS — Myrna Louise (Heine) Clayton, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) at her home, surrounded by her family.
Myrna was born in Chicago on May 1, 1936, the daughter of Charles and Louise “Kretschmer” Heine.
She married Billy Clayton on Oct. 29, 1955, in Bradley.
Myrna was the loving mother of two sons, Craig (Cheryl) Clayton, of New Era, Mich., and John (Lisa Staples) Clayton, of Mahomet; three grandchildren, Jillian (Gordon) Shepard, Collin Clayton and Emilly Clayton; and great-grandchildren, Kyllar, Brylleigh, Elliotte and Nollin. Also surviving are her sister, Bonita (Richard Voeks) Hansen, of Elk Grove Village; brother, Dana Heine, of Kankakee; brother-in-law, Don Richmond, of Bourbonnais; brothers-in-law, Jesse and Andrea Clayton, of Nashville, Tenn., and Jim and Billie Dale Clayton, of Five Points, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Gail and Gene Boger, of Sautee, Ga.; special friend and devoted companion, Del Brownfield, of Bourbonnais; along with many nieces and nephews she loved, extended family and lifelong friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Billy; sister, Carla Harpin Richmond; and brother-in-law, James Hansen.
After a long career, Myrna retired from Illinois Bell.
She enjoyed reading, going on lunch dates with lifelong girlfriends, attending Southern Gospel concerts with Del, and playing cards.
Myrna loved her church family and was an active member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She served on St. Paul’s Tabea society and numerous boards throughout the years.
Her family and friends said they will “miss their ‘blue eyed May Baby,’ who had a unique way to make everyone she loved feel special. Myrna will be remembered for always sending a card and making a phone call for everyone’s birthday and anniversary and always ended the conversation with ‘I Love You.’ Her family would like to give a special thank you to Del for his love and devotion to Myrna.”
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School.
Please sign her guestbook at clancygernon.com.
