KANKAKEE — Myrna Boyd, 82, of Kankakee, passed away April 21, 2021, in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 5, 1938, in Alma, Mich., the daughter of Franklin and Elizabeth (Thomas) Zinn. Myrna married Robert Boyd on Sept. 2, 1961, at College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais.
Myrna enjoyed spending time with her grandsons.
She was a member of College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais. The Nazarene faith had always been a large part of her life.
Surviving are her daughter, Robin (Fred) Hall, of Limestone; two grandsons, Ryan Andrew Hall and Zachary Robert Hall, of Limestone; one sister, Betty Devivo, of Wisconsin; one brother, Jim Zinn, of Michigan; one sister-in-law, Illa Boyd, of Indiana; one nephew, Michael Boyd, of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews on the Zinn side of the family.
Preceding her in death were her husband; her parents; and eight siblings.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
