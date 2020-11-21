KANKAKEE — Mose Arseneau, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) at his home.
He was born July 31, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Mose and Viola Bovie Arseneau.
Mose grew up in Kankakee. He graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1954.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving honorably from 1954 to 1957. He also participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2019.
Mose worked for Northern Illinois Gas for 31 years, retiring as a crew leader in 1993. He worked a second job for years supporting his family of five kids, as a bartender, first at the legendary Sully’s restaurant and later at the Knights of Columbus ballroom.
He married Dolores Kilbride in 1959, in Kankakee. They were happily married for 61 years.
Mose was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee, his entire life. He was a long-time 3rd Degree member of Kankakee Knights of Columbus Council 754. He served in numerous capacities at the parish, being heavily involved in the old St. Pat’s festivals. Mose was a volunteer for St. Mary’s Hospital.
He coached his children as they were growing up, including the Petticoat Softball Leagues for his girls, and the Eastside Bulldogs Junior Football League for his boys. He was on the board that moved the Eastside Bulldogs from Beckman Park to a permanent home at River Road. Mose was a past president of the St. Patrick Grade School Booster Club in the 1970s and the Bishop McNamara Catholic High School Huddle Club in the 1980s. Mose was a sitting board member of the Bishop McNamara High School Alumni Association. Mose was the current board president and trustee of the Kankakee Township Fire Protection District.
Preceding him in death were his father, Mose; his mother, Viola; and two sisters, Yvonne and Ilene.
Surviving are his wife, Dolores; two daughters, Renee (Harold) Streicher, of Plainfield, and Rhonda (Bill) Upman, of Lees Summit, Mo.; three sons, Jeff (Debby) Arseneau, of Frankfort, Mike (Danielle) Arseneau, of Kankakee, and Todd (Tricia) Arseneau, of Bourbonnais; 21 grandchildren, Nick (Stephanie) Streicher, Ryan (Stacy) Streicher, Kirsten Streicher, Sean Streicher, Tom Upman, Sam Upman, William Upman, Anna Upman, Megan Arseneau, Lauren Arseneau, Jeff Arseneau, Lucas Arseneau, Jenna Arseneau, Andrew Arseneau, Matthew Arseneau, Tyler (Kate) Arseneau, Taylor Arseneau and Tara Arseneau; one great-grandchild, Emma Streicher; and two great-grandchildren on the way.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, until the 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Please practice all social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.
Inurnment will be held in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic High School or the Kankakee Township Fire Protection District.
Please sign his guestbook at clancygernon.com.
