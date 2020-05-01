BEECHER — Earth’s toiling ended for Monafay Louise (Piel) Selk, 93, of Beecher, as her heavenly dwelling began April 13, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her trust in God ultimately gave her peace as she struggled in those recent days.
Monafay was born to John and Edna Piel, in Grant Park, on Nov. 10, 1926. Her parents preceded her in death.
She was blessed with two younger brothers, Dale (Joan) Piel, of Monee, and Dean Piel, of Tinley Park.
Monafay married her best friend, Arnold Selk, on July 26, 1947, in Beecher. Together they adopted and raised two children, Vicki (Scott) McMaster, of Peotone, and Rick (Becky) Selk, of Manteno.
She was a beloved friend to everyone she knew. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate that she is experiencing God’s eternal joy.
She loved her colleagues and working career at the Princess Café. She greatly appreciated Pastor Tom Ewing and her church family at St. Luke’s UCC. She enjoyed many fun years of card games and bowling leagues as well as simply spending time with her loving family, friends and neighbors. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls.
Surviving are her two children, Vicki and Rick; her grandchildren, Jacob McMaster, Brittany (Brian) Eultgen, Reagan (Courtney) McMaster, Caleb Selk, Leah Selk and Kenna Selk; one great-grandson, Beckett Eultgen: and her brothers, Dale (Joan) Piel and Dean Piel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold.
Her family wishes to extend special thanks to the dedicated staff at Olympia Fields Hospital, Beecher Manor and Village Woods, as well as her longtime physician, Dr. John DeForest.
Due to these unusual times, services will be scheduled via Hack Jensen Funeral Home in the near future when it is safe to come together to celebrate the beautiful memories of Monafay’s life.
Memorials may be made in Monafay’s honor to South Pointe Youth for Christ, online at yfcchicago.org; or Hospice of Kankakee Valley, online at hkvcares.org.
