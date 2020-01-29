KANKAKEE — Mitchell D. Morris, 60, of Kankakee, passed away at his home on Jan. 21, 2020.
A memorial service for Mitch, “The Mailman,” will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Fair Haven COGIC Church, 697 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee. Pastor Carl Randle will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Marine League 1253.
