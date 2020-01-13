Miriam Corkins

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Miriam “Muggs” Corkins, 88, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at Canterfield of Bluffton, S.C.
She was born in Danville, the daughter of John and Mildred Cassel. “Muggs” graduated from Kankakee High School in 1949 and married the love of her life, Paul Corkins, the next year. They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
Preceding her in death were two infant daughters, Rhonda Sue (in 1958), Lisa Miriam (1963), and daughter, Sandra Dawson (2018).
Surviving are her husband, Paul; her daughter, Paula Storey (Steve), of Beaufort, S.C.; son-in-law Rick Dawson, of Morocco, Ind.; grandson, John (Gretchen), of Crown Point, Ind.; granddaughter, Carla, of Morocco, Ind.; and great-grandchildren, Lucy, Jack and Ellie.
A service of remembrance will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Sea Island Presbyterian Church, Beaufort, S.C.
Memorials may be made to Sea Island Presbyterian Church.
Please sign her online guestbook at andersonfuneralhomebeaufortsc.com.
