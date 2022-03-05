...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /10
AM EST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
MANTENO — Miranda G. Morrison, 26, of Manteno, passed away at home, Monday (Feb. 28, 2022), unexpectedly, from a severe asthma attack.
She was born Jan. 14, 1996, the daughter of James and Kimberly (Crosby) Morrison.
Miranda was a loving mother of two beautiful children.
She enjoyed going shopping with her mom and sister, animals, as well as spending time at the park. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her mother, Kimberly Morrison; her boyfriend, Michael O’Connor; two children, James Michael and Jenevieve Marie O’Connor; her twin sister, Megann Morrison; her brother, Joshua Charles (Madison) Morrison; aunts, Maureen Morrison (godmother), Shelia (James) McGreal and Jeri (Jesse) Regino; and her nephews, Declan James, Jeffery Gerard and Landon Antonio Morrison.
Preceding her in death were her father, James Morrison; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.