Mindy C. Barnett, 44, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (July 14, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born July 3, 1975, in Columbia City, Ind., the daughter of Donald C. and Margaret Hunerjager Johnson. Mindy married Shane P. Barnett on March 19, 2011, at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev.
Mindy was a talented cosmetologist who had a passion for standing out in a crowd. She enjoyed knitting, traveling and simply spending time together with her husband. She had a caring and deep love for her dogs, two Boston Terriers, Sox and Ruckus.
Surviving are her husband, Shane Barnett, of Bourbonnais; her mother, Margaret Johnson, of Valparaiso, Ind.; brother, Aaron Johnson, of Portage, Ind., and his children, Violet Johnson and Andrew Johnson; and brother, Andrew Johnson (David Skwarek), of Chicago.
Preceding her in death were her father; and her Boston Terrier, Stewie.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Midwest Boston Terrier Rescue online at midwestbtrescue.org.
