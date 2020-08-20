Mildred McAnally

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. — Mildred N. McAnally, 90, of Cedar Springs, Mich., passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at Bishop Hills Assisted Living, Rockford, Mich.
She was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Grand Rapids, Mich., the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Fletcher) McAnally.
Mildred received her master’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University and taught biology at St. Anne School for 25 years.
She loved to write and paint.
Mildred had resided in Owosso, Mich., Bourbonndais, and Cedar Springs, Mich.
Surviving are her sons, Donald (Roxanne) Hamblin, Steven (Debbie) Hamblin and Douglas (Janette) Hamblin; grandchildren, Carol (Curt) Steinebach, Lee (Lisa) Hamblin, Analise (David) Knott, Charlie Howie, Kenneth Phelps, Gerald Hamblin Jr., Jennifer (Barry) Amonett, Stacy (Tina) Hamblin, Jason Hamblin, James Hamblin and Rebecca Hamblin; along with many great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her former spouse, Eugene Hamblin; son, Gerald Hamblin; brothers, Howard McAnally and Frances McAnally; and grandson, Curtis Hamblin.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, until the 11 a.m. service at Blythefield Hills Baptist Church, 6727 Kuttshill Drive, Rockford, Mich., with the Rev. Tim Hoyt officiating. Interment will be in Solon Township Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Bliss-Witters and Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs, Mich.
