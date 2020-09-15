SOUTH WILMINGTON — Mildred L. Hibler (nee Holm), 91, of South Wilmington, passed away Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Dwight.
She was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Greenfield Township, the daughter of Louis H. and Edna (nee Harrop) Holm. Her parents preceded her in death.
Mildred graduated from Reddick High School with the class of 1946.
She was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington.
Mildred was a proud homemaker for all of her life and she also worked for the Fox Developmental Center in Dwight.
Surviving are two sons, Frank Hibler, of West Plains, Mo., and Larry (Tina) Hibler, of Coal City; one daughter, Bobby Hibler, of Cape Coral, Fla.; four grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie), Brittany, Mitchell and Chad; three great-grandchildren, Myah, Myles and Maddyn; two brothers-in-law, Harold (Elena) Hibler, of Braidwood, and James (Diane) Hibler, of Gardner; sister-in-law, Emma (the late James) Schultz, of Gardner; along with many nieces and nephews and their families.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Frank D. Hibler, whom she married March 28, 1948, in South Wilmington (he passed away Aug. 9, 2014); four brothers, Carl (Delores) Holm, Ruben (Edith) Olroyd, Wilbur (Eileen) Olroyd and Wesley Holm; two sisters, Margary (Dale) Patchett and Luella (Earl) Christensen; two brothers-in-law, George (Josephine) Hibler and John (Marcella) Hibler; and three sisters-in-law, Julia (William) Halpin, Dorothy (Leon) Slejko and Loretta (Roman) Sukley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.
Memorials may be made to the South Wilmington Fire Department, St. Lawrence Catholic Church or Heritage Health Nursing Home.
Funeral arrangements are by R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
Please sign her online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!