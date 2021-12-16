Michelle Demik

ST. ANNE — Michelle J. Demik, 57, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Dec. 13, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 5, 1964, in Kankakee, the daughter of Leo Sr. and Arvella Stone Morris. Michelle married Barry Demik on July 25, 1987, at the Aroma Park United Methodist Church.
Michelle had been a lead clerk at Baker & Taylor in Momence. Michelle was a great mom and caretaker. She was loved by all and will be remembered as genuine and patient. Michelle enjoyed sewing. She loved her family and her grandchildren meant everything to her.
Surviving are her husband, Barry Demik, of St. Anne; three daughters, Meghan (Wesley) Jetton, of Bourbonnais, Bethany (Christopher) Brown, of Martinton, and Macy Demik, of St. Anne; three grandchildren, Jaiden Jetton, Ada Jetton and Tucker Brown; five brothers, Leo Morris Jr., of Milford, Brian (Jennifer) Morris, of Southern Illinois, Craig (Dawn) Morris, of Hoopeston, Alan (Amy) Morris, of Lafayette, Ind., and Marlon Morris, of Milford; her parents, Leo Sr. and Arvella Morris, of Milford; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Jean Demik, of St. Anne; and her beloved dog, Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Papineau. Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral services.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
