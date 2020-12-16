MANTENO — Michele C. Sportiello, 52, of Manteno, passed away Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Sept. 29, 1968, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Clemens and Sharon Berndt Vehrs.
Michele married John W. Sportiello on Aug. 14, 1988, in Homewood.
She was currently employed by Commonwealth Credit Union. She had also worked for the then Homestar Bank which is now a part of Midland States Banks.
Michele was a graduate of Hillcrest High School.
She enjoyed shopping, caring for others, and volunteering at her daughters’ school.
Surviving are her husband, John Sportiello, of Manteno; one daughter, Vanessa Sportiello, of Manteno; one sister and brother-in-law, Janette and David Snelson, of Manteno; her parents, Clemens and Karen Vehrs, of Manteno; along with several nieces and nephews including nephew, Nolan Snelson.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
