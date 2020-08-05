Michele Senesac

ST. GEORGE — Michele M. Senesac (née Dean), 31, of St. George, passed away Thursday (July 30, 2020) at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
Michele was born Sept. 25, 1988, the daughter of Bill and Gina (DeMarah) Dean, in Kankakee.
She graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education.
Michele married Grant Senesac on June 27, 2015, in Bourbonnais.
She worked as a teacher at Indian Oaks Academy and as a secretary at South Schuyler Counseling.
Michele was a neat freak — she loved to clean, decorate, cook and bake. She also loved to travel and spend time on the river and at the farm. Michele enjoyed doing yoga, taking her dog, Marley, on walks and writing her online IVF blog: ivf_to_babysenesac.
Surviving are her husband, Grant, of St. George; parents, Bill and Gina Dean, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Lanie Dean, of Denver, Colo.; one brother, Drew Dean, of Bourbonnais; maternal grandmother, Melanie (Al) Argento, of Kankakee; parents-in-law, Randy and Jenny Senesac, of St. George; one brother-in-law, Ryan (Kelsey) Senesac, of Oak Lawn; and two nephews, Harrison and Bennett Senesac.
Preceding her in death were her paternal grandparents, William and Doris Dean; and her maternal grandfather, Kenneth DeMarah.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Arrangements by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
