CHEBANSE — Michael “Mike” Taylor, 68, of Chebanse, passed away Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) in Kankakee.
He was born June 6, 1952, in Centralia, the son of Robert and Barbara (Sanders) Taylor. Mike married Phyllis Waselewski on Aug. 9, 1975.
Mike enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with family and loved ones. He was a huge Chicago Cubs fan.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis, of Chebanse; a daughter and son-in-law. Sara (Scott) Christensen, of Kankakee; a son, Jason Taylor, of Chebanse; and two grandchildren, Ruby and Zoey Christensen. Also surviving are several brothers and sisters-in-law and several extended family members.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a stepfather, Robert Schriefer; and a stepbrother and sister-in-law.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
Memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited.
