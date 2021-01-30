Michael Stedman

MOMENCE — Michael E. Stedman, 64, of Momence, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021) in an automobile accident.
He was born Aug. 10, 1956, in Chicago, the son of Edward T. and Carol J. Skonesey Stedman. Michael married Jana Rustik on June 27, 1977, in Momence. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jordan (Renee) Stedman, of Rockford, and Austin Stedman, of Momence; and one grandson, Collin Stedman.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Kathleen Stedman, Bonnie Stedman, Yvonne Marie Stedman Christine Stedman and Christine Stedman; and one nephew, Aric Zack.
Michael worked at ABF Freight as a spotter.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, the Knights of Columbus, the NRA, and Teamsters Local 710.
Michael enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, he had “MacGyver” abilities, by being able to fix anything and everything. He also enjoyed shooting and collecting guns.
Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Dan Hessling officiating.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to Kankakee River Valley Animal Rescue.
