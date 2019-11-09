Michael Skeldon, 54, of Wakefield, Mass., and formerly of Kankakee, died of complications from pancreatic cancer Monday (Nov. 4, 2019).
He was the son of Judith (Jefferson) and Oran Lee Skeldon. His parents preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife, Lucy (Calvin); his brother, Richard Skeldon, of Kankakee; his uncle and aunt, Benny and Charlene Skeldon, both of Marco Island, Fla.; his children, Kathryn, Christopher and Alexander Skeldon; his brother- and sister-in-law, Nathaniel Calvin and Polly Siegel, of Los Altos, Calif.; and many beloved friends from every stage of his life.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, Mass. A memorial service is planned for the spring.
Memorials may be made to the UU Church of Wakefield Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 529, Wakefield, MA 01880.
