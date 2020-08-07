MANTENO — Michael Thomas Regas, 62, of Manteno, passed away July 29, 2020, in Manteno.
He was born Nov. 13, 1957, in Kankakee, the son of Gus and Patricia Regas.
Michael was self employed.
He enjoyed spending his time enjoying the outdoors.
Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Amanda Regas, of Joliet, Eric Regas, of Wilmington, and Andrew and Anna Regas, of Bourbonnais; daughter, Ava Regas, of Manteno; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Nancy Regas, of Arizona, David and Aimee Regas, of Danforth, and Dan Regas, of Kankakee. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Brendan and Cameron; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gus.
Private burial will be at a later date.
