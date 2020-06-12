MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Michael Paul Lagesse, 71, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., passed away Tuesday (June 9, 2020) in Murfreesboro.
He was born Nov. 24, 1948, in Kankakee, the son of Andrew and Louise (Cyrier) Lagesse.
Mike retired from working as a corporate accountant. He started his career in corporate accounting at the Roper Corporation in Kankakee. He then moved to the South and was CFO of several corporations.
His wife, JoAnn (Stanfield) Lagesse preceded him in death. His ex-wife, Dotty (MacDonald) Lagesse, also preceded him in death.
Surviving are a son, Michael and Renee Marshall, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; daughters, Monica (Lagesse) and Frank Smogur, of Batavia, Meredith (Lagesse) and Ken Cirrincione, of Elgin, Brandy (Marshall) and Andy Likes, of Ballwin, Mo.; sisters, Joyce and Dallas Ferris, of Irwin, and Mary and Joseph Donovan, of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren, Emma Smogur, of Naperville, Nathan Smogur, of Batavia, Grace Smogur, of Batavia, Bella Cirrincione, of Elgin, Anna Grace Likes, of Ballwin, Mo., and Nola Marshall, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Preceding him in death were his father, Andrew Lagesse; his mother, Louise (Cyrier) Lagesse; brothers, Edward Lagesse and Vincent Lagesse; and sister, Maxine Osmonson.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Michael was an intellect and enjoyed reading.
He was content to be home near the mountains with his wife, JoAnn.
He was very proud of the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. His family said, “May he find a peaceful eternity now that he is with his wife, ‘Jo.’”
