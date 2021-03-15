Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Windy early with periods of rain and snow throughout the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 33F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.