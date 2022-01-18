WATSEKA — Michael J. Miner, 72, of Watseka, passed away Jan. 9, 2022.
He was born Oct. 22, 1949, in Watseka, an only child of Harold and Jean (Saddler) Miner. Both of his parents preceded him in death.
He was affectionately known as “Mike” by all who loved him.
Mike accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age, when he attended the Crescent City Methodist Church.
He graduated from Watseka Community High School, where he was a very popular, articulate and outgoing student.
Mike attended the University of Illinois and became a successful farmer and businessman.
He devoted his life to his children, family, farming and chasing parts. Mike always had a joke or two to tell. Throughout his life, Mike made many charitable donations and formerly served as an Iroquois County Deputy Coroner and was a member of the St. Anne Masonic Lodge.
Cherishing his precious memory are his fiancee and life partner, Tamika Pettis (Chloe); three beautiful stepchildren, Da’Shanta Pettis, Khadejah Pettis and Justin Brock; two handsome stepgrandsons, Ayden Michael, who carries his stepgrandfather’s name, and Royal Brandon; along with a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, until the noon funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with Joe Hughes officiating. Burial will be in Body Cemetery near Woodland.
Memorials may be made to St. Anne Masonic Lodge or Crescent City United Methodist Church.
