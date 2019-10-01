Michael J. Memenga, 32, of Watseka, passed away Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019).
(Pictured here with his aunt.)
He was born Jan. 29, 1987, in Chicago, the son of James Lake and Margaret Memenga.
Mike was a paramedic for Riverside Medical Center and a firefighter for the Aroma Park and Watseka fire departments.
He enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, fishing and watching the White Sox, Bulls, Bears and Redskins.
Michael was passionate about giving back to his community.
He married Robyn Poplawski, in Watseka, on Dec. 31, 2009.
Surviving are his wife, Robyn Memenga, of Watseka; daughter, Emma Memenga; paternal parents, James Lake and Margaret Memenga, of Chicago; brothers, Jimmy (Jamie) Memenga, of Chicago, and Joey Memenga, of New Mexico; sisters, Patricia Memenga, of Chicago, and Nina Memenga, of Chicago; several nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his aunt (mom) Sharon Memenga; and sister, Gina Memenga.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Elaine Daugherty will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Watseka Fire Association.
