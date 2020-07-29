Michael Mason

CEDAREDGE, Colo. — Michael D. Mason, 78, of Cedaredge, Colo., loving husband and brother, passed away July 14, 2020, at his home after a 10-year battle with cancer.
Mike was born July 30, 1941, in Long Beach, Calif., the son of John and Marjorie Mason. His parents are deceased.
Surviving are his wife, Judy; his brother, Guy (Melodie) Mason, of Momence; sisters, Paula LaFond, of Groveland, Cherie Mason, of Canon City, Colo., Francie (Jay) Ferrara, of Coto De Caza, Calif., and seven stepsiblings. Mike had a special place in his heart for his many nieces and nephews.
Mike had a passion for our country and his community. He had a true desire for a better world for all. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit and his ability to clearly communicate very complex problems and concepts so all could understand.
Mike spent two and a half years in the U.S. Navy on the Guided Missile Cruiser USS Boston CAG-1. He prepared for this by studying the naval classes before his deployment. He worked on the weapons direction system for two years on the Admiral’s ship as it cruised the Mediterranean and stopped in all the scenic locations.
After being discharged, Mike went to University of Illinois to study electrical engineering and physics. He worked 25 hours per week as well as taking a full load of classes. Mike worked three years at McDonald Douglas and then Martin Marietta where he worked on the Viking Lander.
His next job was at Traffic Data Systems where he designed city wide, synchronized traffic control systems. Finally, he spent 14 years at DEC where they sent him to California for an advanced degree then called him back as the company was downsizing. He took an early retirement and began working on a 54-lot subdivision north of Colorado Springs, Colo. After completing the subdivision, he and his wife, Judy, bought a 300-acre ranch in Cedaredge, Colo.
A celebration of life service and luncheon will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Surface Creek Community Church, 21987 Austin Road, Austin, Colo.
Memorials may be made to HopeWest Hospice, Delta, Colo.
