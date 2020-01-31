WILMINGTON — Michael J. Long, 79, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at his home after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born Sept. 28, 1940, in Joliet, Michael John was a son of Thomas E. Sr. and Marie (Hermes) Long.
He attended St. Rose School and graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1958. Mike went on to serve in the U.S. Army with the 593rd Engineer Corp.
Mike owned and operated his own mowing and maintenance business, and also worked as a laborer. He was an outdoorsman who trapped and fished. He loved volunteering at Kuzma Cottage, “the boat,” and spending time with his faithful companion, Bucky.
Survivors include his nephew, John Murdie, of Wilton Center; niece, Mary Jo Murdie Woodbury, of Clarkston, Wash., and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces, as well as great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Thomas E. Long Jr.; a sister, June Rose Murdie; and brother-in-law, John “Jack” Murdie.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, until the 11 a.m. Mass of christian burial at St. Rose Catholic Church, 604 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington. The Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Sebastian Gargol, who will be assisted by Deacon Jay Plese. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington, where Mike will be laid to rest with his parents and brother. Pallbearers will be John Murdie, Jacob Murdie, John “Buck” Murdie, Richard Ragain, Mark Tillotson and Louis Girot.
Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.
Memorials may be made to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Mike’s loyal friends and Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Please sign his online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
