MOMENCE — Michael D. Latty Jr., 41, of Momence, passed away Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020) in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born Sept. 2, 1978, in Kankakee, the son of Michael and Cathy Newby Latty Sr. Michael married Monica Hathcoat on Nov. 24, 2001, in Momence. She survives.
Also surviving are one stepson, Jordan (Morgan) Wells, of the U.S. Navy, stationed in Yokosuka, Japan; parents, Michael (Cathy) Latty, of Momence; two brothers and sisters-in-law, David (Vanessa) Latty, of Kankakee, Richard Latty (Marsha Fortin), of Momence; and two granddaughters, Nyomi Wolfe and Thea Wells. Michael was an amazing uncle and loved by many nieces and nephews.
He was employed as dock worker/yard jockey with ABF Freight. Michael was a member of the Union Local 710.
A celebration of life will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
