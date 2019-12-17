Michael J. LaGesse, 75, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019) at his home.
He was born April 22, 1944, in Kankakee, the son of Paul and Mary Margaret (Yates) LaGesse. Michael married Sheila L. O’Brien on Oct. 30, 1982, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. She preceded him in death Aug. 15, 2005.
Mike graduated from St. Patrick’s Central High School and Eastern Illinois University. He retired as the business manager for the Knights of Columbus 745 in Kankakee, retiring after 27 years. Mike was the Bradley Village Clerk for 22 years and a member of the Kankakee County Board for 27 years.
Mike was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, where he was also former financial secretary and former Knight of the Year. He was very dedicated to the Bingo nights held there by promoting and working at it. His late wife, Sheila, used to say, “He was very loved, because he gave so much love.”
He was very active in fundraising in the community. The organizations he supported include the Easter Seals Telethon, the Tootsie Roll Campaign and many others.
Mike was an avid Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed golfing. He was also a big supporter of Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools.
He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Margaret “Muggs” and Harry Frechette, of Bourbonnais, and Marilyn and Tom Savoie, of Bradley; one brother, Gerald “Buzz” LaGesse, of Paducah, Ky.; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Doug and Michelle Morgan, of Kankakee; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
In addition to his wife, Sheila LaGesse, Mike was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Jean Azzarelli and Arlene Mitchell; one brother, Ronald P. LaGesse; and three infant siblings.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. The Rev. Anthony Nugent will officiate. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the family wishes.
