LOMBARD — Michael T. Kelly, 51, of Lombard, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020).
He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth “Liz” nee Breitzman; loving father of Danny and Aidan; cherished son of Ellen Kelly, of Crete, and the late Tom; dear brother of Jim (Laura) Kelly, of Peotone, and Kim (Rob) Walker, of Peotone; fond uncle of Ryan, Sean, Kayla, Jake, Matthew, John and Luke; dear brother-in-law of Cathy, Becky and the late John. He also has many cousins, other relatives and many friends.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 with a memorial service at 7 p.m., all at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard.
Michael was a resident of Lombard for 23 years. He grew up in Peotone and was a 1987 graduate of Peotone High School. Mr. Kelly worked for AON Insurance as a computer system architect.
He loved animals, camping and spending time with his sons and family.
Memorials may be made to his minor children in care of his wife, Liz.
