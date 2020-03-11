KANKAKEE — Michael E. Kellogg, 69, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (March 5, 2020) at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in Proviso Township.
He was born Jan. 7, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Elmer and Doreen (Houde) Kellogg. They preceded him in death, in addition to his sister, Anita Grant; two brothers, Patrick and Martin Arseneau; and his daughter, Courtney Wojcik.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah (Brouillette), of Kankakee; his brother, Eugene Kellogg, of Carrollton, Texas; his son, Mikah (Katherine) Kellogg, of Park Ridge; and two grandchildren, Evelyn and Preston Kellogg, of Park Ridge. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, David (Marsha) Brouillette, of Marietta, Ga.; his son-in-law, Todd Wojcik, of Chicago; and several nieces and nephews.
Mike, or “Log,” as he was affectionately known, enlisted into the U.S. Army upon graduating from Eastridge High School in 1969 and served four years on active duty, including a tour in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Infantry Division in 1971. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1972 and married Deborah Brouillette on June 2, 1973, in Kankakee.
He was a foreman with several union underground construction companies for more than 30 years and retired in 2013.
Mike was a member of the Aroma Park American Legion.
He enjoyed home renovation, playing golf and spending time with friends and family.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A celebration of his life shall be announced at a later date.
