PAPINEAU — Michael Johnson, 66, of Papineau, passed away Tuesday (May 4, 2021) at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
He was born Nov. 13, 1954, in Watseka, the son of Paul and Joan Cady Johnson.
Michael married Jean DeYoung on Dec. 6, 1995, at The First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.
He had been a life-long farmer. He had been the village president of Papineau for more than 25 years. He was president of the Papineau Cemetery Association, trustee of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne, and a former volunteer with the Papineau Fire Department.
Surviving are his wife, Jean Johnson, of Papineau; one son, Christopher and Stacey Johnson, of Papineau; one daughter, Michelle Johnson, of Kankakee; three stepchildren, Paula and Jason Ingram, of LeRoy, Adam Whitson, of Donovan, and Jennifer and Brian Junglas, of Allerton; one sister, Cathy Kelsey, of Crawfordsville, Ind.; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, until the noon funeral service at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne. The Rev. Mike Seed will officiate the ceremony.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Papineau Township Cemetery in Papineau.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne.
