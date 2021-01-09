Michael Genson

AURORA, COLO. — Michael J. Genson, 66, originally from Kankakee, passed away Dec. 25, 2020, at Fitzsimmons Veterans Living Community in Aurora, Colo.
He was born May 8, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Jerome C. and Norma (Kibbons) Genson.
Michael worked in the automotive industry as well as spent time working as a truck driver.
He enjoyed playing the guitar, spending time with family and friends, and he loved telling a joke or two. Michael had a sense of humor that would put a smile on anyone’s face.
Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served with the 82nd Airborne Division.
He was a graduate of Kankakee High School. Michael was a member of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving is his mother, Norma Genson, of Aroma Park; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Jason and Bambi Genson, of Morrison, Colo., and Andrew and Michelle Genson, of Quantico, Va.; five grandchildren, Jasmine, Alexandria, Orion, Jacob and Bennett; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Gina Beard, of Aroma Park; and two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Mark and Terri Genson, of Bradley, and Jon and Sheila Genson, of Lake Zurich.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, private family services will be held. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded, and inurnment will be in Mound Grove Gardens in Kankakee.
Local arrangements are being handled by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
