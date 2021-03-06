Michael Gallagher

SHOREWOOD — Michael Eugene Gallagher, 48, passed away quietly, with his family around him Tuesday (March 2, 2021) in Shorewood.
Surviving are his parents, Merrilee Gallagher, of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Richard (Dee Yehling) Gallagher, of Wilmington; three sisters, Traci (John) Curl, Kelly (Brian) Clauson and DeeDee Jandeska; one brother, Neil “Mugsy” (Erin) Gallagher; nieces, Brittany, Grace and Jade; nephews, Joe, Leland, Liam and Kyle; great-nieces and great-nephews, Carson, Ryan, Brandon, Jenna, Kale, Judah and Wyatt; aunts and uncles, Ken and Loretta Gallagher, Betty Gallagher, Paulette and Joe Wilda, Bruno Klotz and Greg Flint; along with many cousins and friends, including the “Manhattan House Guys,” Gerald, Michael, Tony, Marty and Jay.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Mary Kay Gallagher; maternal grandparents, Florence Crouse and Merrill (JoAnn Dailey) Crouse; aunt, Carole Klotz; uncle, David Gallagher; aunt and uncle Dan and Mitch Brown, and aunt, Jeanene Flint.
Michael loved baseball games and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. He looked forward to attending Mass at St. Joe’s church with his dad, where the music always put him in a good mood. Mike was very drawn to people and knew how to work a crowd like a politician at a county fair. He graduated from the Lincoln Way Area Special Education School and had lived at Trinity Services since he was 23 years old.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. The funeral procession to Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan, and continue to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manhattan, for the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Services or St. Joseph Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan.
