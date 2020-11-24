Michael Fritz

GENEVA — Michael Anthony Fritz, 40, passed away peacefully Friday (Nov. 20, 2020).
He was born in Geneva, the son of Virginia Marie (O’Connor) and Leonel Carl Fritz on June 6, 1980.
The youngest of four boys, Mikey was adored by his brothers, Carl (Heidi) Fritz, Tim (Gina) Fritz and Matt (Traci) Fritz.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonel Carl Fritz.
Michael was a beloved nephew to Donald (Teresa) O’Connor, Tom, Maureen (Tom L). O’Connor , David (Martha) O’Connor, Pat (Rose) O’Connor, Gene O’Connor, Kathy O’Connor, A. Joseph (Carol) Fritz, John (Gloria) Fritz, Leon (Teresa) Fritz, Donna (Gerald) Bernicky and Robert Fritz; and a wonderful uncle to Colin, Samuel, Molly, Eli, Amelia and Wyatt, and Theo and Henry.
Mikey will fondly be remembered by friends, family and all who encountered his joyful smile.
He loved watching Jimmy Stewart movies, “Home Alone,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Back to the Future.” He enjoyed listening to Elvis and the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
Mikey often announced his presence at his brothers’ sporting events or plays with an exuberant yell or laugh. His nieces and nephews fondly remember playing “dodge Uncle Mike’s swinging arms” whenever he came over to visit.
His favorite restaurant was Corfu, which he enjoyed after Mass at St. John Neuman’s of St. Charles. He attended pro life rallies and living rosaries with his mom.
Mike also spent many Saturdays working with his dad at JA Air Center of DuPage Airport laughing at any “choice language” he overheard.
The last eight years, he resided and flourished at the Marklund Hyde Center of Geneva, surrounded by friends and his second family. He loved riding a bike, camping, swimming or attending movies with his Marklund friends and almost always with his friend, Bobby Hilsabeck, by his side.
Mike’s light is impossible to extinguish and his loss will be felt by us all.
Services will be private
Memorials may be made to Marklund Children’s Home, 1 S. 450 Wyatt Drive, Geneva, IL 60134 or online at marklund.org/get-involved-2/make-a-donation/
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!