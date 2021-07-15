Michael Finnegan

SENECA — Michael J. Finnegan, 73, of Seneca, passed away Sunday (July 12, 2021).
He was the beloved husband of Therese “Teri” (nee Farrell); loving father of Sean (Melody), Paul (Kristina), Kenneth, Celene, Conor (Nichole) and Patrick (Nicole) Finnegan; and loving grandfather of Hunter, Claire, Morgan, Logan, Declan, Cuyler, Keefer, Ethan, Emma and Hudson. He was a devoted son of Rosemary Finnegan Obrochta and the late Thomas Finnegan; fond brother of Sr Rosemary “Kathleen,” Patricia (James) Spencer, Sharon (Tom) Mulcahy, Therese (Homer) Dillard, Rosemary Arteaga Murphy, Colleen (James) Climack, Brian (Kathy) Finnegan and the late Dennis, twin sister Maureen (Dennis) Haak; and kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday, July 16, until the 11 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection, both at St. Rita of Cascia Parish, 6243 S. Fairfield, Chicago. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip.
Memorials may be made to the Tommy Finnegan Legacy Foundation and can be made through the organization’s Facebook page.
