KANKAKEE — Michael T. Faber, 54, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 13, 1968, in Kankakee, the son of Thomas and Lynn (Lergner) Faber.

Michael worked at Faber Floral in Kankakee for 20 plus years and most recently at Busse & Rieck.

