Michael T. Engel, 36, of Manteno, passed away Friday (July 5, 2019) at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 13, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, Manteno. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais. Memorials may be made to the Michael T. Engel Memorial Scholarship for his nieces and nephews education.
