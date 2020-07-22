Michael Emerson

BEAVERVILLE — Michael “Mikey Man,” “Uncle Muncle” Emerson, 62, of Beaverville, passed away Saturday (July 18, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 3, 1957, in Memphis, Tenn., the son of Edward H. and Frances (Powell) Emerson. Michael married Rhonda Brown on July 12, 2002, in Kankakee.
Michael was a dedicated Jewel employee for more than 40 years. He was a trivia buff and “could talk on any topic for two hours.” He was an honest, caring, Christian man who was always willing to teach. He was a true man of integrity and a loving and caring father and grandfather. Michael was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan. He enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher.
Surviving are his wife, Rhonda Emerson, of Beaverville; two sons, Logan Brown (Amy Bruns), of Darien, and Matthew Brown, of Beaverville; two daughters, Sara (Antwan) Moore, of Bourbonnais, and Julie (Larry) Arquilla, of Naperville; three grandchildren, Dominique Moore, Gabriel Moore and Carson Arquilla; one sister, Marilyn (Brian) Albers, of Kankakee; one brother, Edward H. III (Despina) Emerson, of Sacramento, Calif.; and a large extended family.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Tristan Emerson; and one sister, Elise Henderson.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. There will be a prayer service at 6 p.m. The Rev. Chauncey Lattimer will lead the prayer service.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!